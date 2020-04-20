Deutsche Bank Increases 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 160

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities downgraded 888 Holdings Public to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.67 ($2.56).

888 stock opened at GBX 148.93 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31. 888 Holdings Public has a twelve month low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

