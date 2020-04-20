Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €36.86 ($42.86).

Shares of HLAG opened at €79.70 ($92.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion and a PE ratio of 38.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1 year low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 1 year high of €82.00 ($95.35).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

