DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

DENSO CORP/ADR stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. DENSO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

