DAPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $63,317.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitmart, SWFT, Bitbox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.72 or 0.04572883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00065665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014501 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, txbit.io, Bitbox, Bitmart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

