Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,323. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

