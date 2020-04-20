Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

DJCO traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.02. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $339.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.43.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the third quarter worth $157,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

