CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 480.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.1% in the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 16,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

