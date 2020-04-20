Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $115.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

CW traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $84,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 223,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

