Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Reduced by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.00. 985,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,502. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

