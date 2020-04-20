Cubic (NYSE:CUB) PT Lowered to $67.00 at SunTrust Banks

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.17.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cubic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.