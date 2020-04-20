CrypticCoin (CRYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,174.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 70.6% against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $189,316.54 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00638781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00132825 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00080274 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

