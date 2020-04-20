CrowdWiz (WIZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $91,170.94 and approximately $5.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005866 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

