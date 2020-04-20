Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $280.00

Crossword Cybersecurity PLC (LON:CCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.95), with a volume of 2358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.60).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 345.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

