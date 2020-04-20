Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,302,809.20 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 84,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,302,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 215,810 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $3,345,055.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $86,833.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $4,140,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 528 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,296.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

CRNX opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

