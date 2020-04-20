Crestwood Equity Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,920 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 431% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 597,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,407 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 235,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 377,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 228,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 111,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.83.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.13%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

