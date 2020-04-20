Credit Suisse Group Cuts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 610

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.73 ($9.56).

LON:INF opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.98) on Friday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 726.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is 1.28%.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

