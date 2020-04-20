Cranswick’s (CWK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CWK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,570 ($46.96).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,692 ($48.57) on Friday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,020 ($52.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,414.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,360.54.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total value of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total value of £16,835 ($22,145.49).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

