Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $2,700.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,353.52.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,932.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.44. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

