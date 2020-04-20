Counterparty (XCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $301.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00013410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. Counterparty has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.03235133 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00788569 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000589 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,344 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

