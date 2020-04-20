Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) & Slack (OTCMKTS:WORK) Critical Review

Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Slack alerts:

47.7% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Slack and Cornerworld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $630.42 million 24.82 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -19.79 Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cornerworld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Slack and Cornerworld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 1 9 13 0 2.52 Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Slack currently has a consensus price target of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Slack is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Profitability

This table compares Slack and Cornerworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack -90.58% -138.05% -45.71% Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cornerworld

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.