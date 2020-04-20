Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Update

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,945,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CLGX traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,187. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLGX. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $237,843. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

