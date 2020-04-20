Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Update

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,945,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CLGX traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,187. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $237,843. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
About Corelogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
