Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Financial Analysis

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corecivic and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corecivic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 4 3 0 2.43

Corecivic currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.82%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus target price of $76.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Corecivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corecivic is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corecivic and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corecivic $1.98 billion 0.70 $188.89 million $2.62 4.44 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $185.76 million 3.85 $79.21 million $3.72 15.81

Corecivic has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit. Corecivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Corecivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Corecivic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Corecivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Corecivic pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corecivic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corecivic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corecivic and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corecivic 9.54% 13.68% 5.05% Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 44.58% 15.70% 6.01%

Volatility & Risk

Corecivic has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corecivic beats Investors Real Estate Trust Reit on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

