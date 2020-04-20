Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CON. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.45 ($114.48).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of Continental stock opened at €73.12 ($85.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.35. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.