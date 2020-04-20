ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,565. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

