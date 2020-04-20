Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €27.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €24.81 ($28.85) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.49. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

