Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,794,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,478,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 763,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 13,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,146. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.