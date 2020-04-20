Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after buying an additional 140,524 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.51. 1,359,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,335. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.