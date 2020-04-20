Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target (down from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 640.72 ($8.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $811.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 564.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 806.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts forecast that Clinigen Group will post 2573.0000403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In other Clinigen Group news, insider Shaun Edward Chilton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £41,600 ($54,722.44).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

