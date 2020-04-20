Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.14

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 154061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,994. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ciena by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

