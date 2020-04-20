Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 4,940,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

