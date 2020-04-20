Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Posts Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.
Shares of CCBC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.