Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Posts Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of CCBC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

