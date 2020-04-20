Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.53 on Monday. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chiasma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chiasma by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth $5,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.