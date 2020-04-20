Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.39

Shares of Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 102623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.38. The company has a market cap of $61.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.21.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.50 million. Analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.