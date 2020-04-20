Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $515.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $504.77. 380,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.33 and a 200 day moving average of $473.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

