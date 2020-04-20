Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Short Interest Update

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 2,541,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CHAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 140,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.38.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 198.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

