CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYAD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $44.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELYAD SA/ADR stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

