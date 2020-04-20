Cedar Fair’s (FUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

FUN stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 163,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

