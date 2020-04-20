C&C Group (LON:CCR) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 182 ($2.39) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 290 ($3.81).

CCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.28 million and a PE ratio of 823.05. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 333.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71.

In other news, insider Emer Finnan purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906 ($13,030.78). Also, insider Stewart Gilliland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($48,671.40). Insiders have bought a total of 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,990 in the last 90 days.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.