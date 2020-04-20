Carube Copper (CVE:CUC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 304000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

Carube Copper Company Profile (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Carube Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carube Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.