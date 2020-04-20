Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,893. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 165,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

