Capita (LON:CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Capita to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Capita to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 108.33 ($1.43).

Get Capita alerts:

CPI stock opened at GBX 38.79 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $601.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.95.

Capita (LON:CPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Capita will post 1297.6781044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 13,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,754 shares of company stock worth $1,034,663.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.