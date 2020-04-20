Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CP opened at $224.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.21 and its 200 day moving average is $239.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.24.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

