Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 4,469,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,405. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $21,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

