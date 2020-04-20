Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 3,402,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Bunge by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $5,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of BG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.75. 337,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

