BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADPT. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,099,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $300,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,385,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,347,999 shares of company stock worth $134,463,565. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

