Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. Kingstone Companies posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KINS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

