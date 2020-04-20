Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after buying an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock valued at $77,430,824. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.11 and its 200 day moving average is $290.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.