BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 633,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 647,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 141,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. BOSTON OMAHA has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $391.44 million, a PE ratio of -277.45 and a beta of 0.26.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.