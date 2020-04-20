Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 3.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 19.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.62.

Shares of BKNG traded down $50.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,420.03. 240,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,399. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,416.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,830.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

