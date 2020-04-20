Bodycote’s (BOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bodycote to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 745.71 ($9.81).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 589.50 ($7.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 778.24. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

